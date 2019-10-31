Rapper Big Sean entertains at Drai’s in Las Vegas

Detroit rapper Big Sean returns to Drai’s Nightclub and Miguel takes over Kaos’ Demon Dome in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Big Sean (Tony Tran Photography)

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean, who will soon release his fifth studio album, “Don Life,” performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).

Miguel

R&B singer Miguel takes over the “Demon Dome” at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $45 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Lil Baby

“Back On” rapper Lil Baby takes the stage Saturday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (thelightvegas.com).

‘Nightmare in the Park’

On the Record hosts a $5,000 Day of the Dead costume contest Friday. DJ G-Squared will spin in the Main Room, with beats by Tony Tone in the Living Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Two Friends

Encore Beach Club at Night features sounds by Los Angeles-based DJ duo Two Friends, aka Eli Sones and Matthew Halper, on Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).