Revamped Tao Beach to reopen with 5-acre pool, room for 3,000

Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian will more than double its size and will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 visitors when it opens in the spring.

Rendering of Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas (Rockwell Group)

The newly renovated 5-acre rooftop pool also has a new DJ booth “giving visitors the opportunity to dance poolside to the sounds of some of today’s biggest main-stage acts,” according to the company’s release. It did not disclose how much it invested in the renovations.

The transformation of Tao Beach has been underway for two years, designed by New York-based architecture and design firm Rockwell Group.

Rockwell designed the dayclub with multi-sensory experiences and detailed design elements. The venue has orange and warm wood tones with a variety of art installations, including two 15-foot-tall sculptures by artist Daniel Popper. Popper created a pair of sculptural hands at the entry and a tree goddess that welcomes guests to the main bar.

Tao Beach will feature an artist calendar anchored by Swedish DJ Alesso, who is embarking on a multi-year residency, and DJ and producer Fisher, who is entering the second year of his residency with Tao Group Hospitality. The season will be filled with additional top artists and live performers, including Grammy-nominated producer and Black Book Records founder Chris Lake.

Guests can reserve one of 21 luxury cabanas with seven VIP cabanas featuring individual private plunge pools and unobstructed views of the pool deck.

Tao Beach will also offer a new poolside and cabana menu with oversized sushi boats and over-the-top edible structures. Several other Tao restaurant favorites, including seafood towers, sashimi carved table-side, and crafted hand rolls will enhance the Tao Beach experience.

The dayclub — a relatively new Las Vegas concept for a massive daytime pool party — is part of Tao Group Hospitality, a subsidiary of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSG Entertainment is building the $1.9 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a 17,500-seat entertainment venue that is expected to open in 2023.

Tao Group acquired Hakkasan Group in April 2021 for an undisclosed price, and the combined company operates more than 60 entertainment, dining and nightlife venues in more than 20 markets across five continents. Its brands include Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, Cathédrale, Wet Republic, Yauatcha, Ling Ling, Sake no Hana, Casa Calavera, Jewel and Little Sister, among others.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.