Saturday at Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

In between Friday’s shows from The Weeknd and Sunday night’s performance by Arcade Fire, there was plenty of action.

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Fans dance to the sounds of Dutch DJ Sam Feldt at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Festival-goers pose at a Life is Beautiful sign on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Stratosphere observation tower is seen from under an illuminated canopy on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A festival-goer poses at a Life is Beautiful sign on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Blood Orange performs at the Bacardi Sound of Rum stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, top, and his band perform at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, right, and his band perform at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt, top, and his band perform at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In between Friday’s shows from The Weeknd and Sunday night’s performance by Arcade Fire, there was plenty of action.

Saturday’s scheduled headliners included Florence +The Machine, Travis Scott, Galantis and N.E.R.D.Please add this infogram to all LiB stories:



Also scheduled to perform: Foster the People, Wolfmother, The Drums and St. Vincent.

British singer-songwriter Blood Orange and Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performed earlier sets and are featured in our gallery of Saturday’s performers, along with shots of people around the festival.

Check out the slideshow above.