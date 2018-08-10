Sneaker Formal, DJ competition in Las Vegas this weekend

Sheck Wes (Marquee)

Sheck Wes

Kicking off fashion week, Marquee Nightclub hosts the official PROJECT party Monday. The event features a performance by rapper Sheck Wes and beats by DJ Chase B. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men. MAGIC badgeholders receive complimentary admission until midnight and one-hour open bar starting at 11 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Big Sean

Detroit rapper Big Sean performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Just Blaze

As a music producer, he’s known for his collaborations with Beyonce, Jay-Z and Eminem. DJ Just Blaze takes over Aria’s Jewel Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Sneaker Formal

Dress up in formal wear with your favorite pair of kicks and head to Tao Nightclub’s Sneaker Formal on Thursday. The third annual event features a shoe cleaning station, sneaker activations, prize giveaways and sounds by DJ Five. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men. taolasvegas.com

DJ competition

Hyde Bellagio hosts the final round of its “Turntables and Tequila” DJ Competition on Thursday. DJ Exile and DJ SpydaTek spin for a residency at the club’s The Rewind — A Proper Throwback. The event starts at 7 p.m. and features Don Julio and DeLeon drink specials. Free (hydebellagio.com).