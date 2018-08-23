Snoop Dogg, Party Rock Crew hit Las Vegas clubs this week

Redfoo and the Party Rock Crew take over Hyde Bellagio this weekend. Known for the hit singles “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It” as part of LMFAO, the DJ and singer is set to man the decks at the Saturday night bash.

American rapper Redfoo performs during a concert Saturday, Oct 24, 2015, in Yangon, Myanmar. Redfoo perfromed Saturday with Malaysian and local singers and DJs at the International Music Festival (IMF) Electro Yangon 2015 and profits from the concert will be donated to recovery projects in flood affected regions in the country. (AP Photo/Khin Maung Win)

Redfoo arrives on the blue carpet for the fifth-annual "One Night for One Drop" by Cirque du Soleil at "Zumanity" Theater at New York-New York on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Redfoo

Redfoo and the Party Rock Crew take over Hyde Bellagio this weekend. Known for the hit singles “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It” as part of LMFAO, the DJ and singer is set to man the decks at the Saturday night bash. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg hosts and performs at Drai’s weekly Swim Night on Tuesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. for the rooftop beach club’s pool party at The Cromwell. Admission starts at $20 for women and $40 for men (draisgroup.com).

Concert series

The Flamingo Go Pool and 102.7 The Coyote continue their Country Cabana Concert Series with a performance by Midland on Wednesday. The country music trio hit the poolside stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 (gopoolvegas.com).

Pool party

PKWY Tavern, 9280 W. Flamingo Road, hosts a pool party at 9 p.m. Saturday. The winter wonderland-themed event features beats by Blueprint Sound, a 25-foot pool, snow blanketing the bar, Pinnacle Vodka punch, snow cones and Victory Brewing beer specials starting at $5. Admission is free (pkwytavern.com).

Scooter & Lavelle

Liquid Pool starts the Labor Day weekend celebration Thursday with sounds by DJ duo Scooter & Lavelle. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $10 for women and $20 for men (liquidpoollv.com).