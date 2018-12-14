Nightlife

This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2018 - 1:30 pm
 

Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally

The Bulldogs and Sun Devils face off on the gridiron Saturday, and fans can support their teams Friday at the Las Vegas Bowl pep rally. Hosted by KLUC-FM, 98.5’s Chet Buchanan, the event features bands, cheerleaders and mascots from Fresno State and Arizona State and a performance by the Powell Brothers. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on the First Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience. Admission is free (vegasexperience.com).

Galantis

Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklow, aka Galantis, return to headline XS Nightclub on Friday. Hear the Swedish electronic dance music duo’s hit tracks along with latest singles “Emoji” and “Spaceship.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Fabolous

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Mistletoe Ball

DJ Vice spins at Marquee Nightclub’s sixth annual Mistletoe Ball on Monday. Partygoers can have their picture taken at the Bad Santa Photo Booth and see Santa’s Naughtiest Helpers compete for a $5,000 cash prize in Santa’s North Pole Dance Contest. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Country Night

PBR Rock Bar & Grill has moved its country-themed night to Sundays. Guests can enjoy sounds by DJ Prenup, bikini bull riding, signature cocktails and beer pong starting at 9 p.m. at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort. Admission is free (pbrrockbar.com).

