This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Round-up of performers and events at nightclubs, dayclubs and other nightlife venues.

Inna (Inna)

DJ Mike Attack (Tao Group)

LVP parties

Las Vegas Persian Parties features four nights of DJs and performances at Strip nightclubs. The Persian dance music festival kicks off at Marquee on Friday and visits Omnia on Saturday. Singer Inna takes the stage at Hakkasan on Sunday, with Shahab Tiam closing out the event Monday at Drai’s. Tickets start at $35 Friday, $50 for Saturday and Monday and $60 on Sunday (lvpparties.com).

Mike Attack

A familiar name to partygoers, Las Vegas-based DJ Mike Attack has been manning the decks at clubs on and off the Strip for more than 10 years. He headlines Saturday at Tao Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $25 for men (taolasvegas.com).

DJ Trentino

Check out beats by DJ Trentino on Friday at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Holiday party

PKWY Tavern, 9280 W. Flamingo Road, is hosting a tacky sweater party, featuring an ugly sweater contest and drink specials, starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Guests who donate a sweater or jacket to benefit the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada receive a free drink coupon. Admission is free (pkwytavern.com).

Beer pong tournament

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. hosts its annual holiday beer pong tournament Saturday. DJ Prenup provides the tunes for an evening featuring cocktail specials, raffles and prizes from 8 to 11 p.m. Registration is $20 per person and includes beer for matchups and a free drink ticket (boulderdambrewing.com).

