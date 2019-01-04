This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Canadian singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake's “Scorpion,” the highly anticipated, 25-track album by pop music’s No. 1 player, was released Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

Drake

He’s up for seven Grammys next month, including record, album and song of the year. Drake takes over XS Nightclub during CES week Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men (xslasvegas.com).

MadeinTyo

His debut album (“Sincerely, Tokyo”) featured collaborations with Asap Ferg, Blood Orange and Gunna. Atlanta rapper MadeinTyo headlines Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Monday” party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

O.T. Genasis

Hip-hop artist O.T. Genasis has a new single (“Bae”) out and is set to release a new album this year. See him Wednesday at 1 Oak Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Fat Joe

Drai’s Nightclub features a concert by New York rapper Fat Joe on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Chateau

DJ Shadow ReD starts off Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop’s CES party Wednesday, followed by its “Moontower Thursdays” bash with DJs Bayati and Casanova. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. General admission starts at $30. Free entry for Consumer Electronics Show badge holders (chateaunights.com).