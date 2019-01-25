This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

A round-up of the best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas this week.

Anderson .Paak (On The Record)

Anderson .Paak

Hip-hop star Anderson .Paak, whose single “Bubblin” garnered a Grammy nomination for best rap performance, rocks On the Record on Saturday. The club also features DJ Pookie in the Living Room, with guest startender Simon Ford (The 86 Co.) in the Vinyl Parlor. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Cedric Gervais

French DJ Cedric Gervais takes over XS Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Steve Aoki

Catch Steve Aoki’s “The Neon Future Is Now” set with DJ duo Niiko x Swae on Saturday at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Gianluca Vacchi

Italian DJ and social media star Gianluca Vacchi, who has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, returns to Intrigue Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).

Remedy’s

Remedy’s locations in Henderson host annual parties Saturday. The Hillbilly Ball, featuring country rock band Thrillbilly Deluxe, drink specials and a costume contest, starts at 8 p.m. at 530 Conestoga Way. The White Out party, featuring a DJ, drink specials and food, starts at 8 p.m. at 3265 St. Rose Parkway. Admission is free (remedystavern.com).