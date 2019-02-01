This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Clifford Smith and Reggie Noble as Method Man & Redman performs during the ONE Musicfest at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, Sep. 13, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Drai’s Nightclub

Method Man and Redman kick off Super Bowl weekend at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. Rapper Big Sean headlines Saturday, and French Montana (pictured) closes out the weekend Sunday. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men Friday, and $40 for women and $60 for men Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell (draislv.com).

Martin Garrix

The night before the Rams and the Patriots face off, dance to tracks by Martin Garrix and Justin Mylo at Omnia Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Apex Social Club

Apex Social Club features guest appearances and performances at Maxim Big Game Weekend at the Palms. The event opens with the “Cover Release Party,” hosted by 2018 cover girl Janel Tanna on Friday. Following his concert at The Pearl, Machine Gun Kelly takes over the club Saturday, with DJ Shift spinning at the Big Game After-Party on Sunday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men for all three days (apexsocialclub.com).

ASAP Ferg

Light Nightclub hosts the Official Project Party for MAGIC Week on Wednesday. The event features a performance by rapper ASAP Ferg. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; free entry for MAGIC badge holders (thelightvegas.com).

Chateau

MAGIC badge holders receive free admission for two nights at Chateau Nightclub. DJ Shadow ReD spins Wednesday, with DJs Bayati and Casanova manning the decks during the club’s weekly “Moontower Thursdays” event. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. General admission starts at $30 (bit.ly/2TmTIep).