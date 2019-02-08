This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Chantel Jeffries (Chantel Jeffries)

Chantel Jeffries

She signed with Universal Music Group last year and has collaborated with YG, Rich the Kid and Bia for her latest single, “Facts.” DJ Chantel Jeffries takes over Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Big Boi

Fresh off his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, rapper Big Boi headlines at On the Record on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

4B

New Jersey DJ 4B returns to Hakkasan Nightclub on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Romeo Reyes

Light Nightclub’s Any Given Wednesday event features sounds by Romeo Reyes. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. for the weekly industry party at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

DJ Five

End your Valentine’s Day dancing to beats by DJ Five at Tao Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

