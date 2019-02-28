This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Elephante (Oh Dag Yo Photography © 2017)

UFC fighter Jon Jone (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Meek Mill at Drai's Nightclub (Tony Tran)

Elephante

Elephante gets pool season underway at Encore Beach Club. The new addition to Wynn Nightlife’s resident roster mans the decks Friday, and DJ duo the Lost Kings take over on Saturday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men Friday and $35 for women and $55 for men Saturday (encorebeachclub.com).

After-fight party

Following his UFC match against Anthony Smith, Jon Jones hosts a party at On the Record. Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday at Park MGM. Tickets start at $30 for women and $40 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

‘Function Fridays’

Light Nightclub’s new hip-hop party kicks off with Bay Area DJ E-40. The monthly first Friday bash will pay tribute to hip-hop artists with surprise guests and popular tracks. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill continues his concert residency with Drai’s on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘One Night Only’

DJ team FAED, aka DJ Five and Eric Dlux, launches Hakkasan Nightclub’s new Sunday open-format music night. “One Night Only” will feature live performances and themed events weekly in the club’s Main Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).