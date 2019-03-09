This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

(BloodPop)

BloodPop

BloodPop takes over Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Hear the latest single (“Newman”) from the musician and record producer, aka Michael Tucker, who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Madonna and Haim. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Paul Oakenfold

EDM pioneer Paul Oakenfold headlines Apex Social Club’s weekly “Elevate Thursdays” party at the Palms. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20 (apexsocialclub.com).

Saweetie

Check out new tracks by “Icy Grl” rapper Saweetie at her prerelease party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Ty Dolla Sign

Spring forward with Ty Dolla Sign on Sunday. The rapper performs with DJ Franzen at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘Survival in Paradise’

Break out your best survival gear and post-apocalyptic-themed attire for Hyde Bellagio’s “Survival in Paradise” bash. The nightclub becomes a desert oasis with larger-than-life decorations, confetti and sounds by DJ Five on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP fast pass starts at $100 (hydebellagio.com).