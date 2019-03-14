This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Anna Lunoe (Elizabeth de la Piedra)

Anna Lunoe

Australian DJ Anna Lunoe takes over Encore Beach Club at Night for her Wynn Nightlife debut. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Questlove

The Roots’ Questlove is set to perform at On the Record on Saturday. The club also features beats by Shalvoy in the Living Room, with guest startender Damon Boelte (Grand Army Bar in Brooklyn, New York) in the Vinyl Parlor. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

DaniLeigh

“Lil Bebe” hip-hop artist DaniLeigh kicks off 1 Oak Nightclub’s seventh anniversary celebration Wednesday at The Mirage. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Gashi

Rapper Gashi, who recently made his TV debut on “The Tonight Show” alongside “My Year” collaborator G-Eazy, performs at Tao Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

St. Patrick’s Day Dome Party

Enjoy a green fireworks display at the Plaza’s dome party Saturday. The outdoor bash features a DJ, photo booth, games, food and drink specials and more starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m. Admission is free (plazahotelcasino.com).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.