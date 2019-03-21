This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Monday, May 30, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ally Brooke

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke performs at Tao Nightclub on Saturday. The singer-songwriter, who recently released her new single, “Low Key,” will drop her debut solo album this year. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Art of the Wild

Wynn Nightlife hosts the return of the Art of the Wild music experience. Guy Gerber’s Rumors event kicks off the weekend Friday with three days and nights of parties planned through Sunday at Encore Beach Club, Encore Beach Club at Night and XS Nightclub. The lineup features Black Coffee, Jamie Jones, the Martinez Brothers, Carl Cox, Bedouin and more. Ticket prices vary. For a schedule, visit wynnsocial.com/artofthewild.

‘Generation Now’

DJs Drama and Don Cannon launch “Generation Now,” a new nightlife series at Jewel Nightclub, on Saturday. The event features a performance by rapper Jack Harlow. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Cam’ron

New York rapper Cam’ron is hosting Light Nightclub’s “Pink Party” on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Chateau

Nightclub & Bar Show badge holders receive free admission at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop on Wednesday. DJ Shadow ReD mans the decks. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. General admission starts at $30 (chateaunights.com).

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.