This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Kaos

Marshmello launches the grand opening celebration at Kaos — the new dayclub and nightclub at the Palms — on Thursday, part of the DJ’s exclusive two-year residency with the venue. Performances by Travis Scott, Skrillex, Cardi B, J Balvin, G-Eazy and more, are scheduled through April 7. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Rich the Kid

Rich the Kid celebrates the release of his sophomore album, “The World Is Yours 2,” with a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Sunday. The Atlanta rapper’s party also features DJ Franzen. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

Blackbear

Rapper and singer Blackbear, who is dropping a new 18-track album next month, headlines Jewel Nightclub’s “The Good Life Fridays” party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Bassjackers

The DJ duo Bassjackers, who recently teamed up with Apek on the single “Flip the Beat,” take over Daylight Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

‘Playboy Fridays’

Tao Beach’s season grand opening party includes beats by Konstantina Gianni and Amie Rose and the return of “Playboy Fridays.” The weekly event features Playboy Bunny cocktail staff, giveaways, photo opportunities and special appearances. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com/beach).

