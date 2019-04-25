This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

(c) Karl Larson/Larson Media

(Wynn Nightlife)

Tiesto performs at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party at Fontainebleau's BleauLive at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 27, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

Diplo

Following Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards, Diplo and friends take over the official after-party at Encore Beach Club at Night. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $55 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

J Balvin

Kaos Nightclub features resident artist and reggaeton star J Balvin on Friday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $40 for women and $55 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Tiesto

Dayclubbers can party with superstar DJ-producer Tiesto at Wet Republic on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (wetrepublic.com).

DJ Premier

DJ Premier headlines the official after-party for the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa, who recently announced a summer tour with French Montana and Playboi Carti, performs Friday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).