This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Superstar DJ-producer Kaskade takes over the Palms’ Kaos, day and night, in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Kaskade performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

RL Grime (Karl Larson Photography)

You have two chances this weekend to catch Kaskade at the Palms. The DJ starts off the weekend at Kaos Nightclub on Friday before taking over Kaos Dayclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Ticket prices vary (palms.com/kaos).

Nora En Pure

Swiss DJ Nora En Pure returns to Encore Beach Club at Night on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

London on Da Track

Light Nightclub features hip-hop producer London on Da Track on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

EDC Week

Events leading up to Electric Daisy Carnival get underway Wednesday with Chris Lake at Marquee Dayclub and Modern Machines at Liquid. At night, Illenium spins at Hakkasan Nightclub, Intrigue Nightclub features RL Grime and DJ Lucky Lou is at 1 Oak Nightclub. Ticket prices vary (edcweek.com).

Bassrush Massive

Cox Pavilion hosts this year’s Bassrush Massive event Thursday. The lineup features Slander, Liquid Stranger, Snails, Andy C, Gentlemens Club, Svdden Death and Zeke Beats. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40 (edcweek.com; unlvtickets.com).