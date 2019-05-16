This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas
DJ duo Vavo takes over Flamingo Go Pool, and Janet Jackson hosts at On the Record in this week’s nightlife roundup.
Vavo
Jesse Fischer and Alden Martin, the DJ duo Vavo, have a new single out (“Anything for You”) and have embarked on their summer tour. See them perform Saturday at the Flamingo Go Pool. The dayclub also features a DJ set by Eric Forbes and drink specials. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).
Janet Jackson
Following the opening night of her new residency at Park MGM, Janet Jackson hosts the “Metamorphosis” after-party at On the Record. DJ Five spins in the Main Room, and the Vinyl Parlor features guest startender Kyle Tran (Employees Only in West Hollywood, California). Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).
Bijou
After starting the weekend performing at Electric Daisy Carnival, DJ Bijou wraps up EDC Week on Sunday at Liquid Pool. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (liquidpoollv.com).
Kristian Nairn
Known as Hodor to “Game of Thrones” fans, actor and musician Kristian Nairn spins a “Rave of Thrones” DJ set on Friday at Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).
Salvatore Ganacci
You can catch Salvatore Ganacci at EDC, or at Intrigue Nightclub on Friday and Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).