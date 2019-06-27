This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Drai’s has DJ Pauly D and Big Sean on Independence Day, and Virgil Abloh begins his official residency at Wynn Las Vegas in this week’s nightlife roundup.

DJ Pauly D (Andrew Dang)

Designer Virgil Abloh accepts applause at the end of his the Off White Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Drai’s

DJ Pauly D headlines Drai’s Beachclub on the Fourth of July. The “Jersey Shore” star mans the decks during the day for his official birthday celebration. Rapper Big Sean takes over for the nightclub’s Swim Night event. Doors open at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men for the dayclub and $30 for women and $50 for men in the evening (draisgroup.com).

Virgil Abloh

He’s DJed at Wynn Las Vegas since 2017, has his own fashion label (Off-White) and is the men’s artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Virgil Abloh launches his exclusive residency with Wynn Nightlife at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Aerosmith after-party

On the Record hosts the official after-party for Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” residency Saturday. DJ Kayper spins in the Main Room, with Shalvoy in the Living Room. The Vinyl Parlor features guest startender Jules Gomez from Zuma in Miami. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Whoo Kid

Liquid Pool starts its July Fourth weekend with hip-hop DJ Whoo Kid, a popular Sirius XM radio host on Eminem’s Shade 45 channel. Doors open at 11 a.m. Thursday at Aria. Tickets start at $10 for women and $20 for men (liquidpoollv.com).

Pride Party

Brooklyn Bowl hosts “Turn Back Time,” a benefit for The Center, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Pride Month event features specialty cocktails, photo booths, DJ CO1 and the music of Cher, Lady Gaga, Madonna and more. Tickets are $5 with all proceeds going to the LGBTQ community center (brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas).