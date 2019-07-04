This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ ShadowReD mans the decks at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop and rapper Meek Mill returns to Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Meek Mill (Tony Tran)

DJ Shadow ReD (Michael Falco)

Jon Jones poses for a portrait during the UFC Unstoppable photo shoot on March 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

YG performs at Power 106 Powerhouse 2014 at The Honda Center on Saturday, May 17, 2014 in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Party under the Eiffel Tower this holiday weekend at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. The club’s longtime resident DJ ShadowReD mans the decks Friday before MMA fighter Ben Askren and DJ PJay take over Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 (chateaunights.com).

Meek Mill

His co-headlining tour with Future visits Las Vegas in October, but fans can see Meek Mill this weekend at Drai’s Nightclub. The rapper — and new co-owner of hat retailer Lids — continues his concert residency at the club Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Jon Jones

After his match against Thiago Santos in UFC 239, Jon “Bones” Jones heads to Park MGM to host his post-fight party at On the Record. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

YG

Kaos Nightclub features rapper YG on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Hyde Bellagio

After more than seven years of parties on the Strip, Hyde Bellagio is closing its doors Saturday. The nightclub’s final nights feature sounds by DJs Kittie, Shift, Hollywood and Ikon on Friday and CLA, DJ Five and Karma on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).