This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Take the “Old Town Road” to the Palms this weekend. Rapper Lil Nas X is set to perform at Kaos Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

After injuring his ankle at Omnia Nightclub in May, Martin Garrix performed his first show following surgery on the Fourth of July in Ibiza. The superstar DJ returns to Omnia on Saturday with DJ Chantel Jeffries spinning in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Country singer Randy Houser plays songs off his recent album, “Magnolia,” and other favorites at 8 p.m. Friday at the Go Pool. The dayclub’s Country Concert Series with 95.5 The Bull also features a DJ and drink specials. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Flamingo. Tickets start at $20 (gopoolvegas.com).

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti performs Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Australian DJ Leigh “Sedz” Sedley, a.k.a. Cut Snake, headlines the Beatwave Sundays pool party at Marquee Dayclub. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).