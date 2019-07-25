This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

The Roots’ Questlove plays beats at Jemaa dayclub and Travis Scott performs at Marquee Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Questlove performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Friday, July 6, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Questlove (Jemaa)

Migos (Tony Tran Photography)

Questlove

“Mixtape Potluck” is the title of Questlove’s upcoming cookbook featuring a foreword by Martha Stewart and recipes from friends Maya Rudolph, Marisa Tomei, Jimmy Fallon and others. The Roots co-founder takes over Jemaa: The NoMad Pool Party with live instrumentals Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; locals with a valid ID enter free before noon (jemaalv.com).

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott begins his 2019 residency with Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. If you miss the first date, he’ll be back at the club Aug. 31 and Sept. 14. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for women and $75 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Tiesto

Fresh off his performance at Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival, Tiesto returns to Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday. The superstar DJ will be joined by Cheyenne Giles, with Triple XL set to spin in the Ling Ling Club. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Migos

Hip-hop group Migos perform Friday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draislv.com).

Fisher

Australian DJ Fisher headlines Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim party Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).