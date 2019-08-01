This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper Tory Lanez celebrates his birthday at Jewel Nightclub and G-Eazy performs at Kaos in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Tory Lanez (Hakkasan Group)

Tory Lanez (Hakkasan Group)

G-EAZY performs during the KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub at Park City Live on Friday, January 25, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

Tory Lanez

Toronto rapper Tory Lanez, who recently dropped the singles “Melee” and “Forever,” takes over Jewel Nightclub for his birthday celebration Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Bassjackers

Check out the Bassjackers’ newest track, “Snatch,” when Marlon Flohr and Ralph van Hilst return to Daylight Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).

G-Eazy

Rapper G-Eazy is set to perform at Kaos Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Influence

Close out Shark Week with poolside fun, music, swag and more from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Influence. The adults-only pool at The Linq is also offering shark-themed cocktails — including the Hammered Shark, Deep Blue Sea and the Great White. Admission is free (caesars.com/linq/hotel/pool).

The Tank

The Golden Nugget continues its summer pool party series, “Honky Tonk at The Tank,” on Friday. The monthly event features live music by local band the Rhyolite Sound, beer bucket specials, drink samples and more, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free (goldennugget.com/las-vegas).