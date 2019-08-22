This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Cardi B is set for two performances at Kaos and Method Man and Redman take over the Flamingo Go Pool in this week’s nightlife roundup.

In this June 16, 2019 file photo, Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Clifford Smith and Reggie Noble as Method Man & Redman performs during the ONE Musicfest at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, Sep. 13, 2014, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

Cardi B

Hip-hop star Cardi B performs Saturday at Kaos Nightclub, then kicks off the club’s Labor Day weekend festivities Thursday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Saturday and tickets start at $50 for women and $55 for men. On Thursday, doors open at 10:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

On the Record

DJs Bella Fiasco and Angie Vee take over the Main Room at On the Record on Friday. DJ G-Squared will man the decks in the Living Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Galantis

Linus Eklow and Christian Karlsson are back this week to headline Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim party. The DJ duo gets Wynn Nightlife’s Labor Day weekend of events underway Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Method Man and Redman

Hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman perform at the Flamingo’s Go Pool on Saturday. The dayclub also features beats by DJ Eric Forbes, and drink specials are available until noon. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $20 (gopoolvegas.com).

Pool party

Escape the heat at PKWY Tavern’s winter wonderland-themed pool party Saturday. The event features beats by Blueprint Sound, an inflatable water slide and pool, LED teeter-totters, drink specials, snow and more, starting at 9 p.m. at 9280 W. Flamingo Road. Admission is free (pkwytavern.com).