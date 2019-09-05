This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club feature Alesso and Steve Aoki takes over Wet Republic in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Alesso

He’s entertained this summer at music festivals around the globe, including Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza and Tomorrowland. Catch Alesso at XS Nightclub on Saturday and Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim on Wednesday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men Saturday and $35 for women and $55 for men Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. for both events (xsnightclub.com; encorebeachclub.com).

Steve Aoki

Popular DJ Steve Aoki, who released his memoir “Blue: The Color of Noise” on Tuesday, takes over Wet Republic on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men (wetrepublic.com).

Sofi Tukker

Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern headline Kaos’ Soak Sundays pool party. The music duo recently released its new song “Swing.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (palms.com/kaos).

E-40

Rapper E-40 returns to host Light Nightclub’s monthly hip-hop party, “Function Fridays.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Club 101

The Sayers Club at the Sahara Las Vegas is now Club 101. The venue hosts weekly pop-up parties with open-format house DJs, specials and more, starting at 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free (saharalasvegas.com).