This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Natalia & Esther take over On the Record and Drake performs at XS Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Natalia & Esther (On the Record)

Natalia & Esther

Natalia Barulich and Esther Anaya bring a night of dancing, live music and vocals to On the Record on Saturday. The DJ duo entertains in the club’s Main Room, with Scoop DeVille spinning in the Living Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Drake

Hip-hop superstar Drake, who recently dropped the surprise compilation album “Care Package,” returns to perform at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $175 (xslasvegas.com).

Hakkasan Nightclub

Colombian music producer Moska joins Tiesto at Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday. The DJs recently teamed up for the new single “Acordeao.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

J Balvin

Reggaeton singer J Balvin kicks off Mexican Independence Day weekend at Kaos on Friday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Ticket prices vary (palms.com/kaos).

Ambjaay

“Uno” rapper Ambjaay headlines Lit Sundays at Daylight Beach Club this weekend. Hosted by J-Nice, the weekly hip-hop party also features sounds by DJ Peso. Doors open at noon at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).