This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper Gunna performs at Marquee Nightclub and the Downtown Grand hosts Life is Beautiful pool parties in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Gunna (Cameron Kirkland)

French Montana performs at the Downtown stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Gunna

After performing Friday at Life is Beautiful, rapper Gunna headlines the festival’s official closing-party at Marquee Nightclub on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

LiB pool parties

Jonas Blue, Dashboard Confessional, Felix Cartal, Omar Apollo and more will perform free shows during the Downtown Grand’s Life is Beautiful pool party series. Doors open at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday at the Citrus Grand Pool Deck. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Admission is first come, first served (downtowngrand.com/life-is-beautiful).

French Montana

Hip-hop star French Montana takes the stage at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday before heading to Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday at The Cromwell. Tickets are $40 for women and $60 for men on both days (draisgroup.com).

Jack Harlow

Rapper Jack Harlow, who recently collaborated with Bryson Tiller on the single “Thru the Night,” performs Friday at Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Saymyname

Hard-trap DJ Saymyname takes over Encore Beach Club’s Nightswim bash on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).