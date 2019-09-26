This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

“Post Malone” DJ Sam Feldt is at Marquee and On the Record hosts “Industry Knight” in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Mya (Go Pool)

Mya (Go Pool)

Mya at Go Pool at The Flamingo on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy)

Dutch DJ Sam Feldt performs at the Fremont stage on day two of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sam Feldt (Marquee)

Sam Feldt

Marquee features two shows by Sam Feldt this weekend. The Dutch DJ, who recently hit 100 million streams on Spotify with “Post Malone,” takes over the dayclub Sunday and the nightclub Monday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 p.m. Monday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Mya

R&B singer Mya performs at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Flamingo’s Go Pool. The dayclub also features beats by DJ Eric Forbes and drink specials. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).

On the Record’s ‘Industry Knight’

After the Golden Knights’ season opener, head to On the Record for the club’s “Industry Knight.” DJ Crooked will man the decks in the Main Room, with Eddie Mac in the Living Room. The Vinyl Parlor features guest startender Tim Rita from Levy Restaurants at T-Mobile Arena. Ladies in VGK gear can enjoy an open Champagne bar until midnight. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).

Paul Wall

Houston rapper Paul Wall performs at Light Nightclub on Friday with sounds by E-Rock. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

‘Rawhide’

The Swoops headline this week’s “Rawhide” event at Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. The swanky hideaway bar offers live country music at 10 p.m. Sundays at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 5 p.m. (thebarbershoplv.com).