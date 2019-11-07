This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

XS Nightclub features Salvatore Ganacci and RoadHouse takes over Jewel Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Salvatore Ganacci (XS Nightclub)

Salvatore Ganacci

XS Nightclub welcomes back Salvatore Ganacci on Sunday. The Bosnian-born Swedish DJ recently teamed up with Skrillex for a still-unreleased collaboration. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Kirko Bangz

Light Nightclub features a performance by Houston rapper Kirko Bangz on Saturday with sounds by DJ Baby Yu. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Rufus Du Sol

Australian trio Rufus du Sol, which recently released the new album “Solace Remixed,” plays a DJ set at Encore Beach Club’s “Intermission” party Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $55 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Drai’s

Rapper Wiz Khalifa returns to perform at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. Atlanta’s Young Thug takes the stage Saturday, with London on da Track closing out the weekend Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets are $40 for women and $60 for men Friday and Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Sunday (draisgroup.com).

RoadHouse

Check out sounds by RoadHouse, Dee Jay Silver’s collaboration with DJ Ikon, when the duo takes over Jewel Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).