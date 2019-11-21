This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas
Sander Van Doorn takes over Marquee Nightclub and Jadakiss performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.
‘Babes in Toyland’
On the Record hosts the “Babes in Toyland — Christmas Toy Drive” on Saturday, with sounds by Sat One and Bella Fiasco. The toy drive will benefit The Shade Tree. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20, and guests with toy donations will receive free admission (ontherecordlv.com).
Sander Van Doorn
Dutch DJ Sander Van Doorn, who is celebrating 15 years of his “Identity Radio Show,” mans the decks at Marquee Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).
Jadakiss
Jadakiss performs at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. The New York rapper recently released the track “Me” off his upcoming album “Ignatius.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).
Dillon Francis
On Thanksgiving Eve, Encore Beach Club features “Still Not Butter” DJ Dillon Francis. Doors open at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).
Fergie DJ
After a day of turkey, football and pie, check out Fergie DJ’s signature set at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).