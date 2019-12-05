This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Borgeous returns to Omnia Nightclub and RoadHouse takes over Hakkasan Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

DJ Borgeous (Joe Janet)

Borgeous

John Borger, aka Los Angeles-based DJ Borgeous, takes over Omnia Nightclub this weekend. Fans can check out his latest single, “Alcohol,” on Saturday at Caesars Palace. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

RoadHouse

After three nights of concerts with Jason Aldean at Park MGM, Dee Jay Silver heads to Hakkasan Nightclub to man the decks with DJ Ikon. Catch the duo’s collaboration, RoadHouse, on Sunday at the MGM Grand. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Light Nightclub

R&B singers Derek King and Abrina, along with rapper LoveRance, perform at Light Nightclub during DJ Romeo’s record release party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

‘From Lost to the River’

Elrow’s latest party at Encore Beach Club will feature sets by Paco Osuna, Andrea Oliva, Bastian Bux and De La Swing. The party runs from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

On the Record

With the National Finals Rodeo is underway, On the Record’s Main Room features country DJ Slim McGraw on Friday and Deuces Wild on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).