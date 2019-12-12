This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Marquee Nightclub hosts a holiday party with Chase B and Nora en Pure returns to Encore Beach Club in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Chase B

DJ Chase B headlines Marquee Nightclub’s “Very Merry Marquee” holiday party Monday. Clubgoers in Christmas sleepwear receive free entry and open bar from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Nora en Pure

DJ Nora en Pure, who recently launched her Purified Records label, closes out EBC’s “Intermission” winter party series Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Steve Aoki

Spend Friday the 13th with Steve Aoki — who recently teamed up with Sting and Shaed for new single “2 in a Million” — at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (omnianightclub.com).

Drai’s

Wiz Khalifa kicks off the weekend with a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. Atlanta rapper Gunna takes the club’s stage Saturday, followed by DJ Esco on Sunday. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men Friday and Saturday, with tickets $20 for women and $30 for men on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell (draisgroup.com).

Lil Jon

Rapper Lil Jon takes over Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).