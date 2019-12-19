This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Franzen hosts a holiday party at Drai’s and the Las Vegas Bowl pep rally returns to Fremont Street Experience in this week’s nightlife roundup.

DJ Franzen (Fury Photography)

Drai’s

DJ Franzen spreads holiday cheer this weekend at Drai’s Nightclub. The resident DJ hosts a special seasonal edition of his “House Party” on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Las Vegas Bowl pep rally

Football fans can head to the Fremont Street Experience on Friday for the annual Las Vegas Bowl pep rally. Marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots from Boise State and Washington will get the crowd pumped up for the 28th annual game starting at 6 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. Admission is free (vegasexperience.com).

Marquee Nightclub

DJ CID kicks off the weekend at Marquee Nightclub on Friday, with Andrew Rayel taking over on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Kid Conrad

Resident DJ Kid Conrad takes over Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Persian Parties

Las Vegas Persian Parties will entertain clubgoers with four nights of festivities on the Strip. The event gets underway at Hakkasan with Cedric Gervais on Saturday, followed by singer Sami Beigi at Drai’s on Sunday. Hip-hop group TM Bax performs Monday at Jewel, and Omnia hosts the closing night on Tuesday. Tickets start at $45 on Saturday and Tuesday, $70 on Sunday and $50 on Monday (lvpparties.com).