This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Drake performs at XS Nightclub during CES week and Tiesto returns to Hakkasan Nightclub in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Drake (Danny Mahoney)

Drake (Theo Skudra)

Drake (Emilio Gonzales)

Tiesto (Jordan Loyd)

Anderson.Paak performs on stage during the Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series at The Variety Playhouse, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Drake

XS Nightclub welcomes Drake back Wednesday. The Grammy-winning rapper, who dropped his latest single “War” over the holidays, will perform his hits during CES week. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75 for women and $100 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Tiesto

Tiesto returns to Hakkasan Nightclub on Thursday. He recently teamed up with British singer Stevie Appleton for the new track “Blue.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Mo Beatz

Big Sean’s official DJ, Mo Beatz, takes over Jewel Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

On the Record

Rapper and singer Anderson.Paak performs at OTR’s Industry Wednesdays party this week. The club also features sounds by DJ Spider and DJ Zo. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $40 (ontherecordlv.com).

Light Nightclub

E-Rock gets the weekend underway at Light Nightclub on Friday, with Kid Funk spinning on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).