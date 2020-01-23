This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

DJ Dillon Francis takes over XS Nightclub at EBC at Night and rapper Lil Baby performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Dillon Francis performs on the Friends Rule Tour at Terminal 5 on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Dillon Francis

Superstar DJ-producer Dillon Francis, who recently announced dates for his “Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour” with rapper Yung Gravy, returns to XS Nightclub on Saturday and then takes over Encore Beach Club at Night on Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets prices vary (xslasvegas.com; encorebeachclub.com).

Lil Baby

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, who recently dropped the track “Sum 2 Prove” off his upcoming album “My Turn,” performs Friday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Calibash after-party

Following Saturday’s Calibash concert at T-Mobile Arena, Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay hosts an after-party with Anuel AA’s DJ, Ettiene. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Lil Jon

Rapper Lil Jon does a DJ set Friday at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Anniversary party

Distill Centennial Hills hosts a Roaring ’20s anniversary party Saturday. The bash will feature live music, a costume contest, drink specials, a dinner buffet, giveaways and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 6430 N. Durango Drive. Free admission (distillbar.com).