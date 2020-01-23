This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas
DJ Dillon Francis takes over XS Nightclub at EBC at Night and rapper Lil Baby performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.
Dillon Francis
Superstar DJ-producer Dillon Francis, who recently announced dates for his “Sugar, Spice and Everything Ice Tour” with rapper Yung Gravy, returns to XS Nightclub on Saturday and then takes over Encore Beach Club at Night on Wednesday. Doors open at 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets prices vary (xslasvegas.com; encorebeachclub.com).
Lil Baby
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, who recently dropped the track “Sum 2 Prove” off his upcoming album “My Turn,” performs Friday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).
Calibash after-party
Following Saturday’s Calibash concert at T-Mobile Arena, Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay hosts an after-party with Anuel AA’s DJ, Ettiene. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).
Lil Jon
Rapper Lil Jon does a DJ set Friday at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).
Anniversary party
Distill Centennial Hills hosts a Roaring ’20s anniversary party Saturday. The bash will feature live music, a costume contest, drink specials, a dinner buffet, giveaways and more, starting at 7 p.m. at 6430 N. Durango Drive. Free admission (distillbar.com).