This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper DMX performs at 1 Oak Nightclub and Kygo returns to XS in this week’s nightlife roundup.

DMX

The night before the 49ers and Chiefs square off, “Party Up” with DMX at 1 Oak. The former Ruff Ryders rapper will deliver his classic hits Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

XS

Kygo, who pays tribute to Avicii on the new track “Forever Yours” featuring Sandro Cavazza, takes over XS Nightclub on Friday. Alesso headlines the club Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (xsnightclub.com).

Drai’s

DJ Pauly D kicks off Super Bowl weekend at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday. “Live Your Life” rapper Tip takes the stage Saturday, and Grammy-nominated MC Gucci Mane closes out the weekend. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

Saweetie

Light Nightclub features a performance by “My Type” rapper Saweetie, and sounds by DJ Craig Anthony, on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Sneaker Formal

Clubgoers can dress up in formal attire and their favorite kicks for Tao Nightclub’s Sneaker Formal. The fifth annual bash features sounds by DJ Five and $3,000 in cash prizes. Locals receive free entry and open bar from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

