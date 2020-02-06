This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper Juicy J performs at Drai’s and Sam Feldt returns to Marquee in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Juicy J performs during the tribute event Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Juicy J

Three Six Mafia co-founder and Oscar winner Juicy J performs his hit songs Friday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. The club also features French Montana on Saturday and beats by DJ Franzen on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary (draisgroup.com).

Sam Feldt

DJ Sam Feldt, who recently teamed up with Sigma and Gia Koka for the new track “2 Hearts,” headlines Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. DJ Wellman spins in the Boombox Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

XS

Alesso, the Chainsmokers and Dillon Francis entertain clubgoers this weekend at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Doors open at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ticket prices vary (xslasvegas.com).

Juvenile

Rapper Juvenile performs at Fashion Nova’s “Wow That’s What I Call Mondays” party at Jewel Nightclub at Aria. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

On the Record

The Vegas Golden Knights return to the Fortress on Saturday, and OTR is set to host its “Industry Knight” bash with Steve1der and Phoreyz. Ladies in VGK attire get open Champagne bar, and men in VGK gear receive free entry. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Park MGM. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (ontherecordlv.com).