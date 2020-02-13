This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Valentino Khan is at XS Nightclub and Ty Dolla Sign performs at Drai’s in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Valentino Khan

“House Party” and “Pump” creator Valentino Khan returns to XS Nightclub’s resident roster for 2020. The DJ takes over XS at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday. Doors open at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Ty Dolla Sign

Close out Valentine’s Day with “Hottest in the City” rapper Ty Dolla Sign at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Hakkasan

Modern Machines get the three-day weekend underway Friday at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand. DJ duo Loud Luxury hits the club Saturday, followed by rapper O.T. Genasis on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary (hakkasanlv.com).

Eric Bellinger

“Drive By” singer Eric Bellinger, who recently released his new album “Saved by the Bellinger,” takes the stage Saturday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Club Soda

Washed Out will perform a DJ set at The Commonwealth’s weekly Wednesday party in downtown Las Vegas. The rooftop party also features sounds by Snnysde and PDot starting at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $5 online or $20 at the door (commonwealthlv.com).