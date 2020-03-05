This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Dayclubs begin to reopen on the Strip and On the Record hosts a 311 pre-party in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Cedric Gervais performs at the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park, on Sunday, March 30, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Cedric Gervais

French DJ Cedric Gervais, who recently released a new version of his track “Spirit in My Life,” takes over Encore Beach Club on Sunday. The dayclub also features Elephante on Friday and Dillon Francis on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Ticket prices vary (encorebeachclub.com).

Wet Republic

The MGM Grand’s Wet Republic will unveil a redesign for the 2020 pool season. The dayclub’s new features include an expanded performance area, additional plunge pools and elevated cabanas and bungalows. The opening-weekend lineup features DJ Shift, Fergie DJ and Jeff Retro from Friday to Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Ticket prices vary (wetrepublic.com).

311 pre-party

On the Record will host a 311 pre-party Tuesday at Park MGM. The rock band starts a three-show stint at the Park Theater on Wednesday. The free bash will feature performances by Tropidelic and Unity All Stars and sounds by DJ Wizdumb. Doors open at 8 p.m. (ontherecordlv.com).

Kirko Bangz

Houston rapper Kirko Bangz takes the stage Saturday at Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Marquee

DJs Lema, Mike Attack and Crespo man the decks to open Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors open at 11 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).