This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper Lil Wayne takes over Drai’s Nighclub and Art of the Wild returns to Wynn Las Vegas in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lil Wayne

Grammy winner Lil Wayne performs his hit songs Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. The rapper’s latest album, “Funeral,” recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Art of the Wild

Wynn Nightlife hosts three days of parties for the Art of the Wild music and cultural experience. XS, Encore Beach Club and Encore Beach Club at Night will feature a lineup of techno and house DJs including Rufus Du Sol, Fisher, Bedouin, Felix Da Housecat, Bob Moses, Blond:ish, Loco Dice, Chris Lake and more. Ticket prices vary (wynnsocial.com/artofthewild).

Illenium at Omnia

DJ Illenium kicks off the weekend at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Friday, then returns Tuesday to close out St. Patrick’s Day. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Stunna 4 Vegas, Saweetie at Light

“Do Dat” rapper Stunna 4 Vegas performs at Mandalay Bay’s Light Nightclub on Friday. “Icy Grl” Saweetie takes over the club’s stage Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

St. Paddy’s Day party at the Plaza

Party at the Plaza on St. Patrick’s Day. The hotel-casino hosts its annual spring bash under the dome with a DJ, games, drink specials and more, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A green fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m. Admission is free (plazahotelcasino.com).