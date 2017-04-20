This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Lupe Fiasco performs on stage at the House of Blues on Thursday November 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Lupe Fiasco

Martial arts-loving rapper Lupe Fiasco kick-starts the weekend by performing a concert at the “Good Life Fridays” party at Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Valentino Khan

Fresh off the release of “Bullseye,” a new house anthem collaboration with Anna Lunoe and Wuki, DJ Valentino Khan performs at Drai’s Beachclub on Friday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisbeachclub.com).

Clinton Sparks

Light Nightclub will feature DJ and music producer Clinton Sparks on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

The Him

Spend Sunday with Amsterdam duo Jeroen Kerstens and Steven Berghuijs, aka The Him, at Marquee Dayclub. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Lakeside concerts

MonteLago Village is hosting a free concert series on Saturdays from its outdoor stage overlooking Lake Las Vegas. Through October, the series will feature a variety of bands performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Taking the stage this weekend: country rockers Voodoo Cowboys (lakelasvegasevents.com).