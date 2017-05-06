This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Ice Cube performs during the 2015 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 27, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Cinco de Mayo at Citrus

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on the rooftop of the Downtown Grand when its Citrus Grand Pool Deck kicks off its Friday dance party from 7 to 11 p.m. featuring a Shakira tribute band with Lorena Peril. Free admission (downtowngrand.com)

Taboo

Taboo from the Black-Eyed Peas will perform a DJ set at the Flamingo’s Go Pool on Saturday. DJ Eric Forbes will spin at noon, and Taboo will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 for nonhotel guests and $10 for Flamingo hotel guests. Cabana and day-bed rentals are available (gopoolvegas.com).

After-fight party

Jewel Nightclub will host the official Canelo Alvarez after-fight party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

DayDream

DayDream pool club at the M Resort will host its Dream Summer Nights Saturday Sessions event at 6 p.m. StarOne Allstars will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and happy hour will be 6 to 9 p.m. Dream AfterHours with DJ Twin will follow at 10 p.m. Tickets start at $10 (daydreamlv.com).