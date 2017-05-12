This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers kicked off their arena tour in April, but as part of Wynn Nightlife’s roster, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall will perform at XS Nightclub on Friday and select dates throughout the month. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $75 for men and $45 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Big Sean

“Bounce Back” with Big Sean on Saturday when the Detroit rapper performs at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Mother’s Day Wine Walk

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., is hosting a Mother’s Day Wine Walk, featuring tastings of more than 20 wines and live entertainment, from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door (downtowncontainerpark.com).

Temptation Sundays

Luxor’s popular LGBT pool party opens for its eighth season Sunday. The weekly party hosted by J.Son runs from 1 to 7 p.m. and will feature resident DJ Matt Lucio with guest DJs throughout the summer. General admission is $20. Admission is $10 for locals, military members and MGM Resorts guests (luxor.com/lgbt).

Chateau Wednesdays

Hot 97’s DJ Knock spins at Chateau Nightclub &Rooftop on the club’s industry night. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Free admission for locals with ID on Wednesdays. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (chateaunights.com).