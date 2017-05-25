This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Artist Wiz Khalifa performs during a concert at the annual Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Wiz Khalifa (Drai's)

Artist Wiz Khalifa performs during a concert at the annual Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar)

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa will perform in his Drai’s Nightclub debut Sunday with resident DJ Franzen. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Usher

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Usher on Sunday when the Grammy Award-winning artist hosts the Rehab pool party. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $100 for women and $150 for men (rehablv.com).

Gucci Mane

Hip-hop artist Gucci Mane will perform at Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. Tickets start at $90 for men and $55 for women. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Cosmopolitan (marqueelasvegas.com).

Mix Master Mike

Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike will spin under the Eiffel Tower at Chateau Nightclub &Rooftop on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (chateaunights.com).

Afrojack

Spend Memorial Day at Wet Republic with Dutch DJ Afrojack. Doors open at 11 a.m. Monday at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (wetrepublic.com).