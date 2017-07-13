This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Catch popular music festival performer Marshmello on Saturday when he entertains at Encore Beach Club’s NightSwim pool party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (encorebeachclub.com).

Marshmello (Wynn Nightlife)

Marshmello

Yandel

Latin Grammy winner Yandel will be the featured artist Thursday when Miller Lite’s free Latin music concert series “Conciertos Originales” visits the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, and free registration is available at eventbrite.com.

Porter Robinson

Recently named Best Live Act in DJ Mag’s Best of North America Awards, Porter Robinson takes over Wet Republic on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (wetrepublic.com).

Jermaine Dupri

Grammy-winning artist Jermaine Dupri will continue his summer residency with Tao Las Vegas when he performs Saturday at Tao Beach. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. Tickets are $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Tap Takeover

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host a Coronado Brewing Tap Takeover from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The event will feature eight Coronado Brewing beers on tap, brewery representatives, live music, raffles, giveaways and prizes. The brewpub is at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City (boulderdambrewing.com).