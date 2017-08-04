This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Music producer and DJ Tyler Mareny, aka NGHTMRE, gets the weekend started at Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand.

NGHTMRE (Joe Janet)

NGHTMRE

Music producer and DJ Tyler Mareny, aka NGHTMRE, gets the weekend started at Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

Adam &Eve’s Charity Love Fling

Local nonprofit New Vista will host its annual fundraising bachelor and bachelorette auction Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. An after-party will follow at the Foundation Room. General-admission tickets are $50 and entrance is at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are $100 and include early entry at 6 p.m. (adamandevenv.com).

Montell Jordan

“This is how we do it!” R&B artist Montell Jordan will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Flamingo’s Go Pool. The pool opens at 9 a.m. and DJ Eric Forbes spins starting at noon. Tickets are $20, or $10 for Flamingo hotel guests. Cabana and day-bed rentals are available (gopoolvegas.com).

Flosstradamus

Flosstradamus will spin in the main room at Intrigue Nightclub on Thursday, while DJ Konflikt provides the beats in the club’s Living Room. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Retro Pool Beer Fest

On Friday, the Retro Pool Lounge at SLS Las Vegas will celebrate International Beer Day with craft beer tastings and music by the Rockie Brown Band. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music will start at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include one complimentary beer (slslasvegas.com).