This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Credit: Nevarez PR Gente De Zona

Alexander Delgado, of Gente de Zona, performs at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Noche de Musica

Latin music fans can see a performance by reggaeton stars Gente de Zona at Pandora’s third annual Noche de Musica event Wednesday at Hakkasan Nightclub. Mexican pop star Sofia Reyes is the opening act. The concert starts at 8 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Fans 21 and older can RSVP for the free show (pandoranochedemusica2017.splashthat.com/pr).

Trey Songz

R&B artist Trey Songz will perform at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Robin Schulz

Hear tracks from his long-awaited third album, “Uncovered,” when German DJ Robin Schulz comes to Intrigue Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Four Color Zack

Check out beats by DJ Four Color Zack at Tao Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Souper Skate Food Drive

Gold Spike’s next Down &Derby dance party on skates will be Wednesday in The Backyard. All partygoers are asked to bring nonperishable food items to benefit Three Square food bank. DJ Exodus will spin at the event featuring contests, winter drink specials and complimentary roller skate rental. Admission is free (goldspike.com).