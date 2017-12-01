This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Miami-born DJ Borgeous recently released a new remix of his original song “Sweeter Without You” with singer Taylr Renee.

The Miami-born DJ recently released a new remix of his original song “Sweeter Without You” with singer Taylr Renee. Hear the new track and other hits by Borgeous on Sunday at Hakkasan Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

DJ Snake

He recently bought one lucky fan round-trip tickets to see his show in Paris. Party with fan-loving DJ Snake on Friday at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Downtown Hoedown

The Fremont Street Experience celebrates the return of the National Finals Rodeo with the 31st annual free party in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday. Scheduled to perform are Kip Moore, Neal McCoy, Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Drake White and the Big Fire, and Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. The concert starts at 4:30 p.m. Headliners Neal McCoy will perform at 8:40 p.m. on the First Street Stage and Kip Moore will start at 9:50 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. Admission is free (vegasexperience.com).

Devin Lucien

L.A.-based DJ Devin Lucien will get the weekend started at Tao Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $25 for women and men (taolasvegas.com).

DJ Phoreyz

DJ Phoreyz headlines the weekly “Flawless Mondays” party at Jewel Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).