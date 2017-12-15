This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

G-Eazy at Drai's Nightclub. Tony Tran Photography

G-Eazy

He’s ending the year on a high note with a new album and more than 25 million YouTube views of the video for “Him &I,” featuring girlfriend Halsey. See G-Eazy in concert during his album release party for “The Beautiful &Damned” at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Mistletoe Ball

DJ Ruckus will man the decks at Marquee Nightclub’s annual industry holiday party Monday. Partygoers can have their photo taken at the Bad Santa booth. Locals receive complimentary entry and open bar from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally

Get pumped up for the annual Las Vegas Bowl at the pep rally Friday at the Fremont Street Experience. Bands, cheerleaders and mascots from Boise State and the University of Oregon will entertain fans, alumni and football lovers starting at 6 p.m. (vegasexperience.com).

XIV Vegas Sessions

Hyde Bellagio will host its Mistletoe Mayhem-themed extravaganza featuring larger-than-life decorations, confetti and more Sunday. Revelers are encouraged to wear festive attire, holiday costumes and sweaters. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for ladies, $30 for men or $50 for a VIP fast pass (hydebellagio.com).

Santa Hat Party

Grab your Santa hat and head to the Gold Spike for Down &Derby’s Santa Hat Party on skates at 10 p.m. Wednesday in The Backyard. DJs Shr3d and Freddy B will spin festive tunes at the event featuring contests, prizes, winter drink specials and complimentary roller skate rental. Admission is free (goldspike.com).